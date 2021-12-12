Ashanti explains Ja Rule’s position in her beef with Irv Gotti (video)

The beef between Ashanti and Irv Gotti doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. The record label CEO and the “Foolish” singer haven’t seen eye to eye in years and their issues intensified last month when she announced to Angie Martinez that she was re-recording her previous albums because she doesn’t own her masters. Ashanti is following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift so she can recoup the financial benefits of her hard work. Irv Gotti wasn’t happy about the news and explained his side to Martinez on Instagram.

“I own all those great Ashanti albums, Angie. I own the masters and I produced all those great Ashanti albums. So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re-record all those great records and put them out on her label. She can do this under the cover laws. But she is basically trying to f— me out of my masters, and make people decide which album to listen too or stream.”

Ashanti stopped by “The Breakfast Club” this week and continued the discussion when she was asked why she and Irv didn’t sit down and have a meeting about her masters.

“I’ve been on a path for a minute now of … again just being positive. There were several conversations. I threw up mad white flag emojis, I’m about peace, let’s bury the hatchet. There’s been an amazing foundation and we will always be linked musically. We’ve created history, broken records and all of that so to me it’s kind of senseless that it is at this point.

“But when people are unhappy and bitter, it affects you mentally and some of your judgment. I’ve always come from a place of … I’m a Libra, let’s have a conversation, let’s talk about, it let’s figure this out, this doesn’t make any sense. But I can’t force anybody. At the end of the day, a man has his prerogative to do and say what he wants to do, but that doesn’t mean it’s right,” Ashanti told DJ Envy.

