Dr. Dre and Nicole Young reportedly finalize divorce

After a long uphill battle, it looks like Dr. Dre has officially finalized his divorce from Nicole Young.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the producer and entrepreneur posed in an image shared on Instagram by music executive Breyon Prescott in front of balloons that read “DIVORCED AF.” The accompanying caption of the image read, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats.”

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have been going through a bitter and hostile divorce for over a year. Young initially wanted $2 million a month in spousal support back in January, but Dr. Dre ended up having to shell out a one-time check of $2 million and $500K in attorney fees.

Then, in July of this year, a judge ordered Dr. Dre to pay Young $293,306 every month in spousal support in a temporary order until a final decision was made.

Despite the celebratory post on Instagram, TMZ reported on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, that sources with knowledge of the agreement say that a final deal has not yet been signed by the parties, and one source added, “This whole thing could blow up again.”

Dr. Dre has not yet spoken publicly about the status of his divorce but as of right now, he looks like he couldn’t be happier.