LeVar Burton keeps winning as he’s tapped to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

LeVar Burton may have been looked over by “Jeopardy!” but the veteran actor continues to receive his flowers. Burton has been named as the upcoming host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the televised semifinals on June 1 and finals on June 2, 2022, near Washington, D.C.

Burton first rose to fame to playing Kunta Kinte in the televised depiction of Alex Hailey’s “Roots” and went on to play futuristic roles like Geordi La Forge in the series and films for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He also became known to millions as he hosted the PBS series “Reading Rainbow” for 23 years from 1983-2006 and promoted the love of reading for millions of cjildren.

“The selection of Mr. Burton as host aligns with the mission of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. To have such a prominent advocate for children’s literacy involved in this special and unique competition is a perfect match. We have the same goals: to educate tomorrow’s leaders and build reading competency in all young people,” Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee explained in a statement to the Associated Press.

Burton has more big plans for 2022 as well. An upcoming documentary called “Butterfly in the Sky” will spotlight “Reading Rainbow,” and chronicle the journeys of a handful of broadcasters, educators, filmmakers, and hosts who believed television could inspire a lifelong love of reading. The film is being produced by nonfiction film studio XTR and will explore “Reading Rainbow’s” long run and feature archival footage and interviews with Burton as well as many others.

“Hosting the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be an honor. Like a lot of folks, I look forward to the competition every year and am excited to be a part of this wonderful tradition that celebrates excellence,” he commented in the statement.

Burton has also been tapped to host the upcoming game show “Trivial Pursuits” and serve as grand marshal of the Jan. 1, 2022, Rose Bowl Parade, with its educational theme “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”