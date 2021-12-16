 Skip to content

Migos’ record label Quality Control Music enters the unscripted TV arena

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | Dec 16, 2021

Migos (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Quality Control Music has cemented its place in the music industry with the success of acts like Migos, Cardi B, Lil Baby, the City Girls and Lil Yachty and launched a sports management company under the entertainment company’s umbrella this year.


Keeping the momentum going, the label heads Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas are now entering the television game. The film and TV arm of QC just inked an unscripted TV partnership with “Catfish” and “Celebrity Game Face” producer Critical Content.

The two companies will develop unscripted programs for the roster of artists signed to the sports management wing and the rappers representing the QC brand. The two brands first linked when they produced the YouTube original series “Home Courts” which debuted this week. In the series, Quavo of the Migos visits legendary local basketball courts around the country to meet the athletes, artists and activists who use these public spaces to effect change in their communities.


