K. Michelle mourning her grandfather

R&B songstress K. Michelle announced on Instagram on Dec. 17 that her grandfather Theodore Jamison has passed. “The Rain” hitmaker has shared in the past how close she was with the family patriarch and how he provided the foundation for her life.

“Oh what a bond to break. My main man. Yesterday I lost my grandfather. I lost my heart and probably the last little bit of chill I have left. I don’t know how I will ever forgive you God for this. We need him. We just celebrated your 92nd birthday grandpa and you were so happy. We spoke about you seeing my movie premiere with me and my country album and you were so excited. How dare God take that away from us. I was not ready for this. I am angry, I am hurt, I am destroyed. I need you here. You are a Superhero Theodore Jamison. You raised eight kids by yourself! You raised your grandkids. You raised a whole community,” she explained of her loss.

Jamison made several appearances on her reality series “K. Michelle: My Life” which ran from 2014-2017 on Vh1. He was also well respected throughout their native Memphis.

“Everybody in South Memphis [knew] and love Mr. J. You are legendary. Your knowledge alone was enough to change a person’s whole mindset. I would sit and just listen to the many lessons you would teach. Never once have I ever seen you angry or raise your voice. The sweetest most humble man. When you walked in the room people knew you were a man of great substance, a powerful man. Never once did you judge me even through all my wrongs,” she continued.

The loss of her family’s patriarch right around Christmas hit her family even harder as several holiday plans had already been made according to K. Michelle.

“How we supposed to have our traditional Christmas breakfast without my main man? And I know they say don’t question God, but really why? Why now? My mother’s Bday is on Christmas why take him from her like that? I guess I’m not supposed to say it but this is f—— up. You have my word Granddad that I got her. I’ll forever and ever and ever be speaking of your greatness and shouting out your praises.’ Cause I ain’t no Grand Daddy like mine. My hero❤️,” she concluded.”

No details regarding Jamison’s death have been released/