Jay-Z says he’ll never do Verzuz as no one is qualified to face him (video)

Jay-Z basically said it would be laughable and ridiculous to think that another rapper could ever hang with him for two hours on a stage. Therefore the newly-installed Hall of Famer won’t even consider doing a Verzuz battle because he believes it will turn into an onslaught — and quickly.

Hov made the audacious declaration during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Rob Markman of Genius to promote Alicia Keys’ new album, Keys, which received an underwhelming response from the public.

When Keys asked Jay if he’d ever do a Verzuz Battle, he responded with an emphatic no.

“Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done,” Jay said as Keys chuckled in the background.

The 52-year-old Reasonable Doubt mastermind even said all he would have to do is drop his elusive Hot 97 Grammy Freestyle on the Verzuz stage and it would be over right then and there.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot. There’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours. That ain’t gonna never happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album.”

Keys’ eighth studio album debuted at #41 on the Billboard 200 chart, which falls below expectations despite her team’s strong promotional efforts. It is a double album accompanied by a short film featuring the likes of Pusha T, Brandi Carlile, Khalid and others.

Listen to Jay’s bold statement about no one being able to hang with him below: