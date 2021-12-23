Jay-Z challenge: Rappers who believe they can defeat Hov in a Verzuz battle

Jay-Z definitely had his fellow rappers in their feelings when he proclaimed publicly that he would easily trounce every emcee in a Verzuz battle.

For that reason, Jay believes it would be a waste of his time to, well, waste someone on the culture-shifting Instagram series.

There are some fellow spitters, however, whose chests got puffy over Jay’s arrogant pronouncement. A few believe they can either defeat Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle, or have suggested others who might be able to stand on the same stage as the legendary “99 Problems” architect.

A few who have clapped back at the Reasonable Doubt rapper hail from Atlanta which, not coincidentally, has dominated hip-hop since the dawn of the century, if not longer.

Cocksure rapper Future was one of the first to raise his gruff voice. He has no doubt that he can more than hold his own against the billionaire baron onstage.

Remember, Future said before that he has much more street cred than Hov and therefore would have an advantage if they squared off onstage.

Another Atlanta lyricist, Lil Jon, assured folks that another New York rapper, Busta Rhymes, would “smoke” Jay-Z in a Verzuz matchup.

Responding to the question on Instagram, Lil Jon had this to say.

“Busta will smoke Jay-Z,” he simply declared.

He’s not the only one who bet Busta would carve up Jay-Z. South Bronx-born Fat Joe thinks the Brooklyn-raised Busta would outmaneuver and outperform the Brooklyn-bred Jay.

Fat Joe explained as much while admitting that he is afraid to grab a mic opposite Busta.

“Fat Joe is scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” Fat Joe said during an Instagram Live session recently. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice—you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers.”

Fat Joe also said: “Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact,” he continued. “Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man. You might have to be an honorary — they gotta give you the check for no reason.”

