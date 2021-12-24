Calvin L. Butts, Jr. has built a successful life as an investor. As co-founder of East Chop Capital, Butts has touched and impacted lives in the most rewarding way. But his greatest success has been being a father. Butts offers his thoughts on what it takes to be a great father in rolling out’s Father Coach Club Series

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

For my family, I’m really trying to show them the spirit of entrepreneurialism as part of the legacy I am leaving my children and those youth of the community. As co-founder of East Chop Capital, a private equity firm that was born from the idea and necessity of working together—pooling the resources of many, to accomplish much more than individuals can on their own, it’s my intense focus to ensure that my children experience my efforts to lessen the wealth gap and continue that work for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

What traditions did your father pass on to you that you are passing on to your children?

I really feel like I never saw my dad dress down. He was always prepared to go somewhere. And that’s me. My kids are in shock if they ever see me in jeans. I’m always ready to walk into some country club or ready to get on a plane. I feel that when you dress well, you feel good, you look good and good things happen. I think my daughters are starting to pick up on that and the fact that even on weekends, you never know where you’re going or who you’re going to meet. Stay sharp. Stay prepared. My son hasn’t picked up on it yet, but he will.

What was one of the hardest moments you had being a father and why was it hard?

One of the hardest moments of being a father is traveling and over-committing myself to things and missing some of our children’s important activities. That’s been a struggle. Missing a basketball game or missing a back-to-school night…something that maybe when it first popped up on the calendar, I thought it was an optional thing. But then when you get home and you hear about it and you see the disappointment of you not being there, it hits you hard. So I would say missing a few things is tough. Because I’m ripping and rolling and traveling across the country looking at properties and scouting, I’ve missed some moments that I can’t get back.

Name one life lesson that no one taught you but should have.

When we grew up, life was about getting the best grades and going to the best schools. And that’s okay! That can certainly lead to a good life. But, one life lesson that no one taught me, but should have…well, I think not enough time is spent on people and the value of relationships, the value of networking, and the value of storytelling. I had to learn the art of storytelling and selling to add [to] that discipline.