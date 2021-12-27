Georgia congresswoman calls Kwanzaa ‘a fake religion’

One United States representative doesn’t believe Kwanzaa is an actual holiday.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, pleaded with the College Republicans National Committee not to wish people a happy Kwanzaa.

“Stop,” Greene tweeted on Dec. 26. “It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”

People are tired of pandering and BS. https://t.co/NrhE6O6BG5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 26, 2021

Kwanzaa is an African American and pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community and culture, according to www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org. The holiday spans seven days in December, beginning on Dec. 26, recognizing the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., first introduced the celebration to America in 1966, according to the University of Pennsylvania.

Greene has risen to national prominence with many of her conservative views, and she has also tweeted about how COVID-19 vaccines “are failing” and anyone who doesn’t support the Jan. 6 2021, rioters, but support Black Lives Matter protesters, are “irrelevant.”