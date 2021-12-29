 Skip to content

Mike Hill wants to write a male version of ‘Living Single’

By Terry Shropshire | Dec 29, 2021

Mike Hill, who starred with his wife Cynthia Bailey on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” wants to write a Black male version of the classic sitcom “Living Single.”

“Living Single” either made stars out of its cast or elevated their national brands, as it detailed four upwardly mobile Black women navigating the successes and perils of their jobs, love lives and residing under one roof.


Hill, who hosts a show on Fox Sports as well as The Black News Channel, lamented on social media the dearth of positive shows centered on Black, college-educated men which in turn, sparked a debate.

Some fans responded by pointing out that there have been many more Black-themed movies on college-educated men than for Black females, including Boyz N the Hood, The Brothers, The Wood, The Best Man and even Love & Basketball (the latter which centered around both an educated Black male and female athlete).


Furthermore, one person tweeted that shows like “Atlanta” and “Johnson” are thriving on select programs. Hill, however, countered that “Atlanta” is good but doesn’t touch upon the subject matter he is discussing.

Hill had to repel some sentiments that he was hating on Black female TV shows in favor of their male counterparts.

“Johnson” showrunner Thomas Q. Jones also took a moment to illuminate his show featuring four Black men who are negotiating the post-college life on Bounce TV.

An appreciative Hill thanked the public for their input and hope that the discussion leads to action.

 

