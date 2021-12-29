Mike Hill wants to write a male version of ‘Living Single’

Mike Hill, who starred with his wife Cynthia Bailey on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” wants to write a Black male version of the classic sitcom “Living Single.”

“Living Single” either made stars out of its cast or elevated their national brands, as it detailed four upwardly mobile Black women navigating the successes and perils of their jobs, love lives and residing under one roof.

Hill, who hosts a show on Fox Sports as well as The Black News Channel, lamented on social media the dearth of positive shows centered on Black, college-educated men which in turn, sparked a debate.

Now that I think more about it, and I read some of your responses, this is problematic for me. Now I need to know “why” there hasn’t been one. I do like where that show Johnson is going. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) December 27, 2021

Some fans responded by pointing out that there have been many more Black-themed movies on college-educated men than for Black females, including Boyz N the Hood, The Brothers, The Wood, The Best Man and even Love & Basketball (the latter which centered around both an educated Black male and female athlete).

Furthermore, one person tweeted that shows like “Atlanta” and “Johnson” are thriving on select programs. Hill, however, countered that “Atlanta” is good but doesn’t touch upon the subject matter he is discussing.

The Grand Crew on NBC focuses on four Black college educated Black men who live in Los Feliz and Silver Lake Opens with Garrett Morris discussing the stereotypes people have about Black men, “layers, y’all! Our multitudes have multitudes!”https://t.co/wd3z4XsXfX — IFMarysFitsCouldTalk (@IfMarys) December 28, 2021

Hill had to repel some sentiments that he was hating on Black female TV shows in favor of their male counterparts.

Once again, this ain’t a knock on any of the black women shows. I love & support them all. This ain’t why them & not us…it’s why not both?? I’m the last person to divide. Don’t you do it — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) December 28, 2021

I thought there was a show once called Brothers. I think it lasted two seasons maybe three. I actually enjoyed it. — Keshi (@KeshisCuties) December 27, 2021

“Johnson” showrunner Thomas Q. Jones also took a moment to illuminate his show featuring four Black men who are negotiating the post-college life on Bounce TV.

All 10 episodes of our tv series @JohnsonBounce created by @DejiLaRay is streaming on the @BrownSugarApp now. Here is a quick clip that gives a little insight to the dialogue on the show. 🙏🏿👑 #JohnsonOnBounce https://t.co/7cKy5bk5d4 pic.twitter.com/bakzb63lHt — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) December 28, 2021

Our tv series @JohnsonBounce streaming now on the @BrownSugarApp navigates the lives of 4 Black men who’ve been best friends since childhood. We dive into controversial topics in the Black community & open up dialogue to hopefully create understanding. Check out the clip below. pic.twitter.com/KfTSEQHzol — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) December 28, 2021

An appreciative Hill thanked the public for their input and hope that the discussion leads to action.

Well, THAT generated a discussion. I appreciate the answers. ALL OF THEM were valuable. Even the ones where black women misconstrued the tweet as an attack. It lets me know that IF a BM show is made like that, YOU Queens have to be respected & MATTER. We hear you.#getting2worknow — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) December 28, 2021