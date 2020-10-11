Cynthia Bailey marries Mike Hill in lavish ceremony (photo)

Cynthia Bailey is a real housewife again.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her beau, former ESPN reporter Mike Hill, got married Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in an opulent ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Bailey, 50, wore a gown from Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona which was accessorized by a pair of Badgley Mischka shoes and a Bridal Styles Boutique headpiece, People magazine reported. Hill and Bailey exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds.

RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill in Georgia Wedding Ceremony​ https://t.co/dokmyxYrrd — People (@people) October 10, 2020

The bride told People magazine the day of the wedding that she was ecstatic to be marrying her “best friend.”

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other. We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all,” Bailey told People.

“This is not our first rodeo. Both Mike and I have been married before — but we are ready to ride.”

Bailey, 50, also thanked People magazine for helping them to explain the precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of their reported 250 guests as the pandemic continues to rage in America.

The guest list, of course, including many of her “RHOA” family, some of whom used their own Instagram pages to express their love and excitement for Bailey and Hill.