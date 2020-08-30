Cynthia Bailey admits hating ‘horrible’ quiet sex with Mike Hill; ‘It sucks’

Cynthia Bailey bemoaned the unrelenting quarantine that relegated her family to the house, which represented a major interrupter to her quiet time with fiancé Mike Hill. In fact, she says because everyone was always home every night, she was forced to have “quiet” sex and grumbled that it “sucks.”

“Quarantine in a house with all your kids … can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” Bailey, 53, asked rhetorically during her time on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

Having the family in one house together was fun at first, Bailey said, but then the TikTok videos got old quickly and there was a maddening absence of spontaneous intimacy between Bailey and Hill.

“You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

Kids know what their parents are doing when they shut the bedroom door. So imagine having adult children confined to one house. Bailey said she shuddered with shame the morning after.

“I was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house,” Bailey said.

Now that the kids are out of the house, and things are creeping closer to normalcy, Bailey told US Weekly the only people who can hear her now are the animals dotting the landscape around their Los Angeles home.

Bailey and Hill, 50, got engaged on July 1, 2019, after 14 months of dating and have been living mostly in LA. She has now returned to Atlanta to film the upcoming season of “RHOA.”