Cynthia Bailey finally responds to rumors she’s leaving ‘RHOA’

Longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey is not oblivious to the many reports that she will be ousted from the hit Bravo reality show after 11 years.

Bailey, 52, finally responded to the prospect of leaving the show that made her a household name, fattened her bank account, helped her travel the world and provided her with the platform to meet her future husband.

The thing is this: since her fiancé, Mike Hill, 49, and daughter Noelle are already living in Los Angeles, the move to the West Coast is inevitable. In fact, a switch from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” would seem both fitting and intriguing and infuse energy into her storyline.

For the first 14 years of the existence of the “Real Housewives” franchise, no cast member has switched shows like several of the stars of “Love & Hip Hop” have done. Thirdly, Bailey said she has built a rapport with some of the Beverly Hills cast members, which would make her transition seamless.

“There’s been a lot of talk about me transitioning to [RHOBH], and I’m quite friendly with a lot of the ladies on there as well. I don’t know what the future holds for me. All I know is whatever God wants Cynthia Bailey to do, that’s what I will do,” Bailey explained to Hollywood Life.

“I’ve been on for 11 years. I never signed on to be on it for the rest of my life, so I don’t worry about it. When the network decides it’s time for me to go, I’m going to go. I would like to be able to at least show where I’m at in my life with my wedding right now, but I’m pretty good. Bravo’s been good to me and Truly Original has been really good to me, and there is life after the show. I have a lot of things in life that I do other than the show. It’s good. It’s good.”