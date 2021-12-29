Tyler, the Creator considering changing stage name

Tyler, the Creator saw a good amount of success in 2021 with the release of his album Call Me If You Get Lost and don’t be surprised if he sees more success, just with a different stage name.

In an interview with Fast Company, the rapper talked about the origin of his name.

“My stage name was from, I made a MySpace page when I was 13,” the Creator said. “I had 3 of them, one was regular for friends, another one was for something else, and then the third one was just ideas. I would put drawings and photos I would take, and I would upload beats on there.”

With all the success that the Creator was getting from his beats, he decided to stick with the name through high school. Now, he’s considering just using his real name.

“It’s really dumb, but it stuck with me so it just works. But my full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that, I don’t know, I’m getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize s—, you just start changing.”

How does the name “TYLER OKONMA” look? Should he change his name?