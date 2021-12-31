Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones dies at 88

Sam Jones, who won a remarkable 10 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and 60s, has died. He was 88 years old.

A Celtics spokesperson told the media that Jones died on Thursday, Jan. 2021, after being hospitalized in a medical center in Florida from failing health. No specific cause of death has been revealed yet.

Jones and all-time great center Bill Russell are the winningest duo in American sports history. The two started together on the sports’ first dynasty in Boston, winning 10 titles together. Russell finished with 11 chips altogether.

Jones quickly became known in college as a clutch shooter for his ability to hit the open shot during the playoffs, which is why coach Red Auerbach drafted Jones without even seeing him out of North Carolina Central University, a historically Black college.

“Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history,” the Celtics said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, ‘The Shooter.’ … The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports.

“We mourn the passing of a basketball giant and send our deepest condolences to Sam’s family and the Celtics organization.”

Jones finished his illustrious career as a five-time All-Star with 15,411 points. He averaged 17.7 points per game during his career and led the Celtics in scoring for three seasons. He also held the franchise mark with 51 points in a game until it was broken by Larry Bird in the 1980s.

Below, Jones discusses the 50th anniversary of his 10th and final championship on “LTV’s Cityscope.”