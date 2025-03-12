Junior Bridgeman, the NBA’s greatest success story

Yesterday, March 11, the basketball world lost one of its GOATs. Junior Bridgeman, the 71-year-old billionaire businessman and 12-year NBA veteran, passed away. At the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting at The Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky, Bridgeman experienced a medical issue, according to WLKY. Bridgeman was being interviewed by WLKY reporter Kent Taylor for the Lincoln Heritage Council’s Scouting America program when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Junior Bridgeman, while not a household name on the court, was a crucial piece in NBA history and a powerhouse in the business world. From being key in one of the biggest trades ever to building a business empire, Bridgeman’s story is one of perseverance, intelligence and relentless work ethic.

Bridgeman was the Buck that built the Lakers‘ dynasty. Before becoming a franchise king, he was the centerpiece in the trade that sent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. While Kareem turned the Lakers into a dynasty, Bridgeman became a steady force in Milwaukee, providing scoring, leadership and a workhorse mentality.

Bridgeman spent 12 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Bucks. He wasn’t flashy, but he was consistent and efficient. Over 711 career games, he averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field. His best years came in Milwaukee, where he became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer at one point. Despite never making more than $350K in a season, Bridgeman built an even bigger legacy off the court.

After retiring, Bridgeman leaned into entrepreneurship. He studied the fast-food business while still playing, working at Wendy’s during the offseason. He then used his NBA money to invest in franchises, becoming the second-largest Wendy’s franchise owner in America with over 250 locations. He also owned 125 Chili’s restaurants, 45 Fannie May Chocolate stores and numerous other franchises. He expanded into beverages with a Coca-Cola bottling operation and made an impact in media by acquiring Ebony and Jet magazines in December 2020 for $14 million.

Bridgeman never forgot where he came from. He held a 10% stake in the Bucks and remained deeply involved with the organization. After his passing, the team recognized his contributions both on and off the court.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman,” the team posted. “Junior’s retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success.”

Bridgeman’s life was a blueprint for athletes. Traded on draft night before taking one NBA dribble, he found a way to become the Bucks’ All-Time leading scorer. During his career, he wasn’t content just being a hooper. He wanted to improve the life of his family, working at Wendy’s despite his NBA status. When he reached multimillionaire status, he brought his family into the business and made investments for his children. He was a great player, an extraordinary businessman, and an even better father and man. He played hard, worked harder, and proved that the biggest victories happen long after the final buzzer.