Daily self-care tips for men: Speaking affirmations

What do men usually do when somebody gives them a compliment? They either deflect or give that person a compliment in return.

As men, we can feel like we’re not worthy enough to receive affirmations or we haven’t done enough to receive praise. It’s a constant battle within ourselves that we have to continue to work on, and good is never good enough.

Receiving affirmations and taking them in is a big step in improving men’s mental health. When somebody gives us a compliment, that most likely means that they see the good in what we’re doing, and we should give ourselves some grace.

Hearing “good job” or “you’re doing great” can go a long way, but it can only work if you believe it.

Not only is receiving affirmations a big step but saying them to yourself could improve mental health as well. Waking up, going to the mirror, and speaking good things to yourself can produce a positive mindset for the day.

Before going to bed, guided meditation can set the tone for a relaxing sleep.

Positive affirmations can change your negative thoughts into positive ones, help you become the best version of yourself, and improve areas of your life where you think you need help.

Here is a list of affirmations that men can use on a daily basis.

“I am going to have a good day.”

“I will achieve my goals.”

“I know my worth.”

“Something big is about to happen in my life.”

“I embrace who I am.”