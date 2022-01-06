Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk strives to empower, uplift and encourage

Cassandra Kirk is a Fulton County chief magistrate judge appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal during his term in office. Following her judicial appointment, Kirk received more than 70 percent of the vote in the general election making her the first ever elected chief magistrate judge of Fulton County. The accomplished jurist is credited with creating Fulton County’s first independent constitutional court while working to engage the Black community in the judicial process.

In her 25 years of legal experience, Kirk has served as a prosecutor, defense attorney, administrative director, and civil litigator. And as rolling out’s 2020 Judge of the Year, Judge Kirk shared her plans and process for empowering the Black community and establishing judicial reforms.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

… My dad was born in 1918. I was often encouraged to be seen and not heard. What [that] taught me was the power of observation, but it also gave me the comfort of instigation. I knew that I was always going to be supported in whatever I did, which gave me the power to push people, situations, and to push most things just a little bit deeper.

It’s my curiosity that allows me to play that out. It allows me the patience to observe and to instigate to make things better for not just me, but other people. And so that’s what I continue to do as I lead this court. I am chief magistrate judge for the Fulton County Magistrate Court. It is a job that I have had the honor of serving in since 2014.

