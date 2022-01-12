 Skip to content

UrbanGeekz partners with CEO to empower women and minority-owned businesses

By Rolling Out | Jan 12, 2022

UrbanGeekz CEO Kunbi Tinuoye and Finance Savvy CEO Marguerite Pressley Davis (Photo courtesy of Kunbi Tinuoye)

UrbanGeekz has teamed up with Finance Savvy CEO in a new partnership to support women and minority-owned startups.
The Atlanta-based firms are collaborating to boost the financial health of this growing demographic. It comes as research increasingly shows that founders who benefit the most from business financial literacy skills are also the same groups that face the biggest barriers.


In this brand-new alliance, UrbanGeekz will provide 5 full-ride scholarships to the Finance Savvy CEO 2022 winter cohort of Your Profit Playbook. The hands-on program helps underserved founders build the financial roadmap for their business and provide them with a sustainable future for their ventures.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Finance Savvy CEO,” said Kunbi Tinuoye, founder and CEO of digital news platform UrbanGeekz. “At the end of the day, the difference between a hobby and a business is cash flow. Every startup founder and savvy entrepreneur should be focusing on financial profitability to build a sustainable business.”


“I’m so excited by this collaboration,” said Marguerite Pressley Davis, founder and CEO of Finance Savvy CEO. “Once again it shows UrbanGeekz’s commitment to making an impact in the community.”

“From 2007 to 2020 women-owned businesses grew an impressive 58%,” said Pressley Davis. “During the same period, the number of firms owned by Black women grew 164%, that’s nearly 3x the growth rate for women-owned businesses. Despite starting businesses at a high rate, only a startling 7% of black women are running ‘mature businesses’.”

“Some of the biggest obstacles to success are confidence and practical know-how regarding the financial side of business,” adds Pressley Davis, a former Wall Street analyst and financial strategist. “The top reason that businesses fail is financial issues and cash mismanagement. In fact, 60% of operating small businesses are not profitable.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , ,

RIDECON’s 2nd annual ‘Leaders & Movement Virtual Summit’ boasts Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Marc Morial, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and more

Peraton's new headquarters in Reston, VA. (Photo courtesy of Peraton)

The importance of businesses communicating success

What Black Girls CODE CEO Kimberly Bryant said after getting suspended

The “First Congress of The Sapien Tribe” gala and charity event was held during the recent NFT NYC tech conference.  Among the items on-site was the NFT (non-fungible token) of the Harambe statue on Wall Street that attendees are shown posing with here. (Lisa Chau)

Cashing in on cryptocurrency and NFTs: Buyer beware

President Joe Biden assured the global community America is committed to a greener future. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Do environmental protection laws only work when the economy is doing well?

General Motors recruiting HBCU students for internships, jobs


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.