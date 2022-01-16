Kevin Durant will be out 4 to 6 weeks after injury scare (video)

NBA fand collectively shuddered when superstar Kevin Durant limped to the locker room on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Durant, the Brooklyn Nets all-world player who is also the leading candidate for this year’s most valuable player award, was injured midway through the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Durant was hurt when the Pelicans’ guard Herb Jones drove to the basket and collided with Nets guard Bruce Bowen, who then fell backward into Durant, who was standing behind the play. Durant’s knee buckled backward slightly, inducing an audible gasp from the crowd.

Not long afterwards, the training staff advised KD to go to the locker room. That when fans discerned a pronounced limp.

KD limped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiXVMjzI90 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is optimism within the Nets front office that KD will be able to return to the hardwood after a four-to-six-week rehab. The Nets estimate that Durant will be able to make it back after the All-Star break on Feb. 24.

Despite KD’s absence in the second half, the Nets managed to wallop the Pelicans 120-105. In 12 minutes Saturday, Durant had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

As of Saturday night, Durant continues to lead the NBA in scoring at 29.3 points per game, slightly above second-place LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.