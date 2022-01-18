How Carl Crawford went from baseball star to rising mogul in music

Carl Crawford went from professional baseball player to the man responsible for the success of Megan Thee Stallion, one of music’s biggest stars, in two years.

On Jan. 15, 2022, at Dezyna House Studios in downtown Atlanta, he was hoping to break two more artists.

Martina Marie and D-Raww walked into the venue as a host of cameras and media members awaited their arrival in front of a “Media Girls” backdrop. The young artists are under Crawford’s Houston-based 1501 Certified Entertainment label.

“I see them being the faces of the franchise right now,” Crawford told rolling out. “They’ve been working really hard, so we’re going to keep pushing them and see what happens.”

Crawford played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He also dabbled in the world of reality TV when he was engaged to former “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada for three years.

After playing his 15th and final MLB season in 2016, Crawford went right into the music industry. It’s a lane he said he’s passionate about, and he’s received advice from Houston mogul J. Prince, the man who introduced Drake to Lil Wayne.

“I wanted to show that we just don’t have to be baseball players,” Crawford said. “We can be other stuff in life as well.”

