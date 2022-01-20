Jeannie Mai reveals newborn’s name (video)

Jeannie Mai, the co-host of the daytime talk show, “The Real,” has revealed the name of her newborn baby.

Mai, who shares the child with her husband, rap mogul Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, said she originally wanted the infant’s name to begin with the letter “J.” However, the entertainment power couple eventually settled on naming their baby after a city in a foreign country.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a ‘J’ name because Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Mai explained in her YouTube page “Hello Hunnay” which boasts three-quarters of a million viewers. “What really came to us was how Baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

It was in the sovereign city-state of Monaco that they discussed their future and “established what was going on for us.”

In the video, Jenkins shows off her son’s nursery saying it was themed after the baby’s name.

“That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she continued.

On “The Real,” Jan. 20, 2022, Mai’s’ co-hosts also revealed the baby’s name.

“Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what … we have a Baby J update,” Adrienne Bailon announced.

Bailon then pulls out an envelope and announces the name, “Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here, they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.”