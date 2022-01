Tatyana Ali is performing double duty as twin sisters, Jada and Kayla, in the Lifetime film, “Vanished: Searching For My Sister.”

“Vanished: Searching For My Sister” also stars Justin Bruening, Jasmine Guy, Carolyn Hennesy and Anthony “Treach” Criss and premieres on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m EST.