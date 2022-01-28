Kel Mitchell opens up about the moment he left Chicago to continue acting

Add author to Kel Mitchell‘s resume.

The actor and comedian, best known for his roles in the 1990s with Good Burger, “Keenan & Kel,” “All That” and now MTV’s “Deliciousness” has entered the world of ministry. His new book, Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith, came out in December. He sat down with rolling out to discuss his career and the new book.

How tough was it to stay within your faith and on the straight and narrow path in an industry like Hollywood?

I know so many people that might pick up the book to say, “Hey, I just love Kel and Good Burger. I love watching Kel on Nickelodeon, but I’m going through some things. I’m hearing he went through some things, and I didn’t even know that. So how did you do it?”

I’m showing you how I did it in these daily devotionals.

For some who might not have known the trials and tribulations throughout your career, without spoiling the book too much, what is some more of your background?

I grew up on the south side of [Chicago]. I’ve been through friends being murdered. I’ve been through school shootings. As I got older and I started adulting, I’ve been through failed relationships, toxic people, toxic friendships, toxic love life.

Suicidal thoughts, I’ve been through that. I’ve been broke. I’ve been rich, I’ve been poor. I had to battle through emotional walls, addiction. All these different things I’ve experienced. I never want to get on a platform and be like, “Hey, I ain’t gone do none of those things.” I want to tell you I went through all these different things, and [the] Lord brought me through it.

