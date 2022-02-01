Late ‘Soul Train’ creator, Don Cornelius, named in ‘Playboy’ scandal

P.J. Masten has claimed “40 to 50 young women” were “silenced” by Playboy after making allegations of abuse.

The former Bunny Mother — who worked in six Playboy Clubs throughout the U.S. from 1972 to 1982 — claimed the late Hugh Hefner was determined not to have any “heat” on him or have the iconic brand probed by police so, steps were taken to ensure the ladies didn’t speak out publicly.

Masten said: “In the 10 years that I worked for Playboy, I would venture to say that there were probably 40 to 50 young women that were silenced by Playboy because of abuse, sexual abuse. … It was a big thing for Hefner to not have that kind of heat, he did not want the LAPD coming down on him.”

Masten also spoke of her “guilt” that two sisters were allegedly locked up and violently sexually assaulted at the home of late “Soul Train” host Don Cornelius.

She said on the latest installment of “Secrets of Playboy”: “It was probably the most horrific story I’ve ever heard at Playboy. This story is the story of a massive clean-up that never hit the press.”

She told how Cornelius was a Playboy VIP and familiar to the women and, at a dance bar in Hollywood, he spotted them and invited them to join him before asking them back to his house for a party.

She continued: “These two young girls got in his Rolls-Royce, went up to his house and we didn’t hear from them for three days. We couldn’t figure out where they were.”

