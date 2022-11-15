Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022

The ladies were not the only ones who showed up and showed out on the ‘Soul Train Awards’ blue carpet
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
R&B crooner Tank hosted the “Soul Train Awards 2022” pre-show with Morris Day and Jerome Benton of The Time (Photos by Terry Shropshire)

LAS VEGAS — It was more than apropos that Tank hosted legendary singing group, The Time, during the “Soul Train Awards 2022” pre-show at the end of the red carpet.

All three men were resplendent as they made their presence known, metaphorically and literally, at the crowd assembled outside of the Orleans Arena and reminisced about the funk band’s monstrous hits in the 1980s.


The iconic swag and cockiness wafted off of Morris Day, the undisputed leader of The Time, as he walked the red carpet with his famous sidekick and fellow band member Jerome Benton. They were very much like their younger selves when they rocketed into musical orbit via the hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” from the classic Prince film Purple Rain in 1984.

Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Jerome Benton and Morris Day of The Time (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

The Time group members were not in good company as Tank and the rest of the male musical artists, presenters and performers served up some serious fashion on a surprisingly crispy and cool afternoon in Sin City.


Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Singer Tank with his family (Photos by Terry Shropshire)
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
(Comedian and TV star DC Young Fly (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Musical artist J. Holiday (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Singer Devo (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Producer Todd Tucker, left, the husband of singer Kandi Burruss, rocked the beard and monochromatic outfit at the Soul Train Awards (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri’s colorful shirt perfectly contrasted singer LeToya Luckett’s single-strapped green dress (Photos by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new