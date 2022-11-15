Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022

LAS VEGAS — It was more than apropos that Tank hosted legendary singing group, The Time, during the “Soul Train Awards 2022” pre-show at the end of the red carpet.

All three men were resplendent as they made their presence known, metaphorically and literally, at the crowd assembled outside of the Orleans Arena and reminisced about the funk band’s monstrous hits in the 1980s.

The iconic swag and cockiness wafted off of Morris Day, the undisputed leader of The Time, as he walked the red carpet with his famous sidekick and fellow band member Jerome Benton. They were very much like their younger selves when they rocketed into musical orbit via the hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” from the classic Prince film Purple Rain in 1984.

The Time group members were not in good company as Tank and the rest of the male musical artists, presenters and performers served up some serious fashion on a surprisingly crispy and cool afternoon in Sin City.