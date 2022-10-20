Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige lead 2022 Soul Train Award nominations: Full list

The 2022 Soul Train Awards announced its nominations on Oct. 20. This year’s show will be hosted by Deon Cole on Nov. 13 in Las Vegas.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige earned the most nominations this year with seven each. Ari Lennox garnered six nominations; Lizzo and Chris Brown received five nominations; while Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy received four nominations each.

The awards show is set to premiere on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Listed below are the full group of nominees.

Best new artist

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Certified Soul Award

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Video of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine