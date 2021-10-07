Tems lit up Chicago on the final leg of her US tour (photos)

Tems closed out the U.S. leg of her tour to a packed house at the Promontory in Chicago. Afrobeat was on the menu for the evening and the diaspora showed up to welcome their sister in grand fashion.

The night opened up with Chicago artist Nola Ade warming up the crowd properly as she sang effortlessly through her set. Mannywellz came out and turned it up a notch with his rendition of a Lauryn Hill song and a few joints of his own that the crowd seemed very familiar with. Mannywellz’s high energy set fire to the stage for the main attraction.

Tems was the main event and was greeted by her fans with a roaring applause. Her first note trickled out and once she got comfortable, she was in a zone. Her command of the performance and stage is natural and comes with ease. Her songs resonate and she gets lost in the verses as she spreads the vibe. The Nigerian songstress floated through her set.

One of her Chicago supporters had this to say about the show: “Tems had an amazing performance. She a very great artist and I loved the show,” said @jesscurlsncoils.

