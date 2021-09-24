Rod Wave electrifies the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago (photos)

Rod Wave is a superstar. This was highly evident at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Rod Wave’s “Soul Fly” tour was welcomed to a packed house bubbling to hear the rap crooner sing about his pain and his loves.

Platinum-selling artist DJ Xo turned the heat up as the opener. Internet vixen Rubi Rose gave a Cardi B-styled performance. Rose was also gracious enough to share the stage with Chicago’s very own Bjrnk.

Make no mistake, the packed house was there to see Rod Wave. Rod rose from center stage to a crowd already mouthing the words of his song.

Rolling out spoke with a fan Khadijah Queen and asked her what she loved about the concert.

“It was lit. I liked that he broke it up in three parts. He did each mixtape and the album, so that we can catch up. We can see where he’s coming from.” said Queen.

Check out a few pictures from the show in the gallery.