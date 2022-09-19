Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

What A’ja Wilson wants Las Vegas to do before team’s championship parade

The superstar forward laid some ground rules for the city’s historic celebration
Las Vegas Aces star forwards, from left, Dearica Hamby and A’ja Wilson pose during a post-practice press conference. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The city of Las Vegas has a professional sports championship for the first time, thanks to the WNBA‘s Las Vegas Aces, who beat the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the Finals on Sept. 18. Superstar forward and league MVP A’ja Wilson has one rule for all of the fans who plan on attending the team’s parade in the city on Sept. 20.

“Vegas, you have to take four shots. Children, take shots of ginger ale, but you have to take four shots before you get to the parade,” Wilson said. “And drink responsibly, but in order to get to the parade, you have to be four shots in. It’s unacceptable if you’re not … Tuesday, 5:30 pacific time. Be there or be square. If you ain’t four shots in, don’t come, stay at the house. Children, drink some ginger ale, some pop. Drink responsibly, don’t be crazy now, but Usher, I better see you, Usher. I’m not playing with you.”


In the championship clincher, Wilson contributed 14 rebounds and 11 points. The Defensive Player of the Year also snatched a key steal for the team in the final minute of the game.

The title adds to her growing resume, which includes two MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year, four All-Star games, an Olympic gold medal and a Commissioner’s Cup title. The credentials have already placed the 26-year-old in the discussion of one of the best players ever.


When she won MVP this season, Wilson said her inspiration to keep dominating is to be considered one of the greatest players ever. After winning the championship, she said the Aces were far from being done.

Read more about:

Also read

IMG_1961
Music
Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago
Nicka Sewell-Smith
Culture
Genealogist Nicka Sewell-Smith is taking a deeper dive into Black history
College students
Diversity Equity &amp; Inclusion
Billionaire Robert F. Smith delivers powerful charge to support digital equity at HBCUs
Rita Tolbert
Health
Rita Tolbert and Telley Gadson are promoting health with 'A Better You' program
candace owen
Entertainment
Candace Owens blasts the Kardashians regarding sex tape controversy (video)
shutterstock_1186583605
Sports
LeBron James and Chris Paul blast light punishment of Phoenix Suns owner

Watch this video

What's new

Cantrell's Hiram Station
Black woman harassed by racists at a Georgia bar (video)
wendyw
Wendy Williams was 'at death's door' before intervention
JoeBidenBHM
Joe Biden says 'the pandemic is over'; what the experts and numbers say