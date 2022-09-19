What A’ja Wilson wants Las Vegas to do before team’s championship parade

The city of Las Vegas has a professional sports championship for the first time, thanks to the WNBA‘s Las Vegas Aces, who beat the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the Finals on Sept. 18. Superstar forward and league MVP A’ja Wilson has one rule for all of the fans who plan on attending the team’s parade in the city on Sept. 20.

“Vegas, you have to take four shots. Children, take shots of ginger ale, but you have to take four shots before you get to the parade,” Wilson said. “And drink responsibly, but in order to get to the parade, you have to be four shots in. It’s unacceptable if you’re not … Tuesday, 5:30 pacific time. Be there or be square. If you ain’t four shots in, don’t come, stay at the house. Children, drink some ginger ale, some pop. Drink responsibly, don’t be crazy now, but Usher, I better see you, Usher. I’m not playing with you.”

"If you ain't four shots in don't come." A'ja Wilson is ready for the Aces celebration parade

🤣 @HighlightHER pic.twitter.com/FQET5HAKYk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2022

In the championship clincher, Wilson contributed 14 rebounds and 11 points. The Defensive Player of the Year also snatched a key steal for the team in the final minute of the game.

The title adds to her growing resume, which includes two MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year, four All-Star games, an Olympic gold medal and a Commissioner’s Cup title. The credentials have already placed the 26-year-old in the discussion of one of the best players ever.

When she won MVP this season, Wilson said her inspiration to keep dominating is to be considered one of the greatest players ever. After winning the championship, she said the Aces were far from being done.