SZA describes her upcoming project as being ‘all over the place’

SZA doesn’t isn’t allowing rush the process for her long-awaited second album. The “All The Stars” singer has yet to make an official announcement about a release date for the follow-up to her 2017 full-length debut Ctrl and she still has no idea what the collection will sound like.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them,” the singer told Complex magazine.

“It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place,” she added. “It’s just where my heart is.”

The 32-year-old star — whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe — insisted she is in an “ideal situation” where she is in no rush to release the record. Back in April, she claimed the album was coming “very much soon,” and the next month she said it was “ready to go” with a potential summer release. That didn’t happen, but now she’s taking a different approach when discussing its launch.

“I don’t have any deadlines, because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out and if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different. I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me,” she explained.

SZA has continued to release singles over the past few years, including her Doja Cat collaboration “Kiss Me More,” plus a deluxe edition of Ctrl featuring seven previously unheard tracks.