Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia, 3, gets clothing line

At the tender age of three years old, Kaavia James Union-Wade is already a New York Times bestselling author through children’s book, Shady Baby, and boasts over two million Instagram followers.

The precocious prepubescent is partnering with Janie and Jack to launch her own kid’s fashion line. Union said Kaavia has been obsessed with clothes, shoes and accessories since “she could walk.”

The Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection launched on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, and features bright, vivid colors that pay homage to African culture via vivid graphics, crochet and color blocking patterns.

“She’s had an obsession with our closets … the shoes and purses. It’s all about accessories in my closet and in Dwyane’s closet. She literally likes to climb into his racks of clothes,” Union told Page Six.

When queried about where this infatuation emanates from, Union believes it was birthed from spending the balance of her young life in quarantine.

“I guess because of the pandemic, being a pandemic baby, the bulk of her life has been spent [with] us doing press and fittings and everything in our house,” Union theorizes. “So she’s been around it all and has been super, super into it. She’ll be feeling the materials and she’ll want to understand how everything is working.”

The collaboration process was simplistic and organic. If Kaavia didn’t like the colors or patterns, Union said they didn’t use them.

“It was a slow, organic process. We didn’t want to be forced into anything. We wanted to make sure this was completely collaborative and truly represented Kaavia. And it does. And I’m thrilled about how the clothes turned out. I’m thrilled how the campaign turned out and it’s her.”