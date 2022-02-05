Rihanna’s likely post-birth perfume name, and other Black-owned fragrances

With Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dropping the news that they are expecting a baby together, fans should be on the lookout for a new fragrance by Savage X Fenty.

Here are some possible fragrance names that could be in play.

Baby Fenty

This is the most simple name, but it makes sense. Fenty is Rihanna’s last name, and putting “baby” in front of it screams simplicity, but it can work. Regardless of the name, if it smells good, people are going to buy it.

Fenty 88

Rihanna and Rocky were both born in 1988, which is where the number 88 would come from. They could use the year that their baby will be born, but this seems more nostalgic and sounds like something Rihanna would use for an item name.

Anti

Keeping the Fenty trend going, we haven’t seen Rihanna use Anti in any of her product names. ANTI is the name of one of her best-selling albums. If she were to use this name, it could make for a dark, sexy scent for women.

This is also a good time to highlight other Black creators that have fragrances as well.

