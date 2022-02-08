Reports of new ‘Wendy Williams Show’ host surface; Williams’ assets frozen

“The Wendy Williams Show” may be in limbo.

The gossip TV talk show’s next host will be Sherri Shepherd, according to TMZ. Shepherd is expected to be a “permanent guest host” and the name of the show could change in September if Williams doesn’t return.

Williams, 57, has been off the show since July 2021, as she has battled through Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition, and a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The show’s producers will monitor Williams’ health progress between now and September to make a permanent decision, which is when the 15th season begins.

Aside from the show, Williams is also trying to gain access to a Wells Fargo account, according to theGrio. The outlet obtained court documents of Williams’ representatives sending a petition to unfreeze the account she hasn’t accessed in over two weeks. The account holds “several million dollars.”

Wells Fargo reportedly previously told the court her account could “pause or reject instructions of a proposed transaction” if “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence” are suspected, according to the petition.

In November 2021, Williams’ brother denied his sister has dementia. However, it was reported in January Williams was having issues recognizing people, and she occasionally needed help to eat or get dressed.