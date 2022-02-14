Lizzo wants Cardi B to set up a ‘Playboy’ shoot for her

Lizzo is a big fan of Playboy and urged Cardi B, who was named the brand’s first-ever creative director in residence in December, to get in touch to arrange for her to take part in a photoshoot.

Asked if she’d ever pose for Playboy, Lizzo told TMZ, “Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me! I love Playboy. Yeah, I’ll do it!”

Lizzo had earlier shared footage on TikTok of a piercing party she’d held for her team and she revealed she’d had jewelry inserted in an intimate area of her body.

“I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!

“You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you. I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my p—-.”

Last week, Lizzo shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram as she reflected on having “unconditional” love for herself.

“If you love me … you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

