Kentucky activist arrested after allegedly shooting at mayoral candidate

Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at Louisville, Kentucky mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

On Feb. 14, multiple shots were fired at Greenberg’s headquarters. Greenberg was not injured, but his sweater was grazed by one of the bullets.

10 minutes after the police report was filed, officers were able to locate Brown as he matched the description of the suspect. He was found carrying a 9mm handgun in his pants pocket and was taken into custody.

Greenberg recounts the situation and tells CNN that he is blessed to still be here.

“We asked if we could help him. And he pulled out a gun, aimed it directly at me and opened fire,” Greenberg told CNN’s John Berman. “I was fortunate that one of my brave teammates slammed the door shut. They were able to throw some desks on top of the door and the suspect fled. So, we are very blessed to be here today. All of us on the team are.”

Brown, 21 years old, is known as a civil rights activist and previously worked for the Lousiville Courier-Journal as an intern and an editorial columnist. In a campaign video on Twitter, Brown announced that he was running for Louisville’s Metro Council in 2022.

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council. “Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” – Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown – District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court appearance on Feb. 15, and his bond was set at $100,000. The court issued a no-contact order, which prohibits Brown from going to the location of the incident and coming into contact with Greenberg or anyone involved in his campaign.

Brown’s attorney said that he will be going through a mental health evaluation as well.