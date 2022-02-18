‘9-1-1’ actor Rockmond Dunbar files lawsuit against Disney, 20th Television

Rockmond Dunbar is taking legal action against Disney and 20th Television over “9-1-1-“‘s vaccine mandate.

The 49-year-old actor — who portrayed Michael Grant on the drama series for five seasons until he was written out last year — has filed a lawsuit against the makers of the program, accusing them of “racial and religious discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act regarding their vaccination accommodation process.”

But a source told “Entertainment Tonight” the 45-page lawsuit was “not about vaccines.”

The insider said: “It should be noted that this is not about the company’s right as a private entity to enact a mandatory vaccination policy, nor is it about vaccines.

“What this is about, are studios following federal law and honoring the agreement between the unions and producers in their ‘Return to Work’ protocols by affording each and every employee regardless of race/religion/medical disability, or sincerely held beliefs, the right to a fair, just, and equal interactive process free of the personal and political bias, discrimination and retaliation by those within the company assigned to oversee such processes.”

The insider alleged Rockmond was “denied this opportunity.”

They added: “It is Mr. Dunbar’s hope that this lawsuit will bring to light the responsibility we all have to uphold the honored laws in this nation and will also serve as a reminder that there is no place or circumstance, even in a pandemic, where racial and religious discrimination should ever be accepted or encouraged.”

20th Television insisted there are “no differences” in their decision-making based on an employee’s race when it comes to granting vaccine exemptions.

