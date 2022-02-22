 Skip to content

Fans react strongly to cancellation of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 22, 2022

A pall of depression fell upon the vast fan base of Wendy Williams when they learned that her daytime talk show has officially been canceled.

After a prolonged period of speculation and repeated delays, Williams‘ highly rated show is being repackaged and reconfigured for someone else to take the reins.


According to multiple media outlets, including the New York Post‘s Page Six column, the former daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd has been installed as the permanent replacement for Williams. They have redesigned Williams’ show to fit Shepherd’s brand and personality, and the changes will take effect in the summer of 2022.

“Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ Please send positive messages, energy and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily,” Williams’ rep said in a statement obtained by Atlanta Black Star. Fans are referred to @therealwendywilliamsonline for more updates.


Williams’ fans, and even some critics, are far from happy that Williams will not be able to return to claim the purple throne that she sat on for over 10 seasons. One of Williams’ biggest supporters took umbrage at the decision to end Williams’ show.

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,