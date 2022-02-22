Fans react strongly to cancellation of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

A pall of depression fell upon the vast fan base of Wendy Williams when they learned that her daytime talk show has officially been canceled.

After a prolonged period of speculation and repeated delays, Williams‘ highly rated show is being repackaged and reconfigured for someone else to take the reins.

According to multiple media outlets, including the New York Post‘s Page Six column, the former daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd has been installed as the permanent replacement for Williams. They have redesigned Williams’ show to fit Shepherd’s brand and personality, and the changes will take effect in the summer of 2022.

“Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ Please send positive messages, energy and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily,” Williams’ rep said in a statement obtained by Atlanta Black Star. Fans are referred to @therealwendywilliamsonline for more updates.

Williams’ fans, and even some critics, are far from happy that Williams will not be able to return to claim the purple throne that she sat on for over 10 seasons. One of Williams’ biggest supporters took umbrage at the decision to end Williams’ show.

Wendy Williams revolutionized daytime tv.. this woman would open her show BY HERSELF for 20 minutes and keep the audience captivated! Agree or disagree with her no one can deny her skill for talk..I have learned a lot from you @WendyWilliams and wish you well.. pic.twitter.com/jGlYgnHK42 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 21, 2022

It's the end of an era. What we cannot say is that Wendy Williams didn't leave her mark on Radio, Television, Hip-Hop and tabloid culture. pic.twitter.com/yrr9XLsSN3 — Sir Daniel | DJ & Female MC Historian (@DJSirDaniel) February 20, 2022

the wendy williams show being cancelled due to her health problems is actually so sad. i wish she was able to end the show on her own terms. she’s forever going to be a tv icon tho — + (@whipdoja) February 20, 2022