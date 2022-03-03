Ye kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson in disturbing animated video

Troubled and newly-single rapper Ye is on the offensive once again as he dropped a disturbing video that targets comedian Pete Davidson.

The music mogul formerly known as Kanye West employs eerie images in the song “Eazy” in a collaboration with The Game in which Yeezy raps, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

Ye has been attacking Davidson in lyrics and on social media relentlessly ever since he began dating Yeezy’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The animated video for “Eazy” features Ye kidnapping Davidson by throwing a bag over his head and tying him up. Ye then drives to an unknown location where he rips off the bag, revealing Davidson’s face.

Next, Yeezy sprinkles roses over Davidson’s head. Rose begin sprouting from Davidson’s head, which is interesting given that the Donda artist had just delivered a truckload of red roses to Kardashian’s estate on Valentine’s Day.

This video is released the day after a Los Angeles County judge granted Kim Kardashian single status, replete with dropping West from her surname, though the couple still has to finalize their divorce.

Check out the video below: