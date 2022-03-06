Lashia Levins encourages young Black women to persevere in the music industry

Lashia Levins, aka Lady Boom Boxx, is a songwriter, rapper, producer and DJ in Atlanta. She talked with rolling out about what got her into music, her early inspirations and how different music is today than it was over a decade ago.

Hwo did you come up with the name Lady Boom Boxx?

I was born in the 80s, and I’m so obsessed with 80s nostalgia, boom boxes and I loved hip-hop. When I was 4 years old, my uncle used to make me freestyle because he used to watch MTV. He always had the boom box, so I just adopted that from him. I literally have Lasonic and old school boom boxes, and when my mom would get done with them I’d ask her if I could have them. I feel like everybody would just call me a little human jukebox, so I was like, I’m going to call myself Lady Boom Box.

How are you able to maneuver through a male-dominated industry as a woman?

I have a good circle, and you got to be careful about your circle and who you hang with. Some people are going to mean you good, and some people aren’t going to. I have been blessed to have people in my circle that will let me know when something isn’t good, and they’re not afraid to take chances. I think it really helps to be open-minded about genres too because you can’t just separate yourself into one type of music. I listen to pop and I listen to R&B. Some people may say rock is dead, but it’s not. You have to broaden your mind, and I feel like the more we do that, the more we open our minds, there’s no telling what we’re going to come up with.

