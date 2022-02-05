Rapper Huey V opens up about the lessons he’s learned in the industry

Milwaukee rapper Huey V embodies the spirit of his city and is on a journey to shine a light on his hometown. Huey V’s style exhibits a vulnerability that makes his music accessible and relatable. The stories of his experiences are embedded with pain and aspirations. Huey caught the ear of Memphis Bleek in 2020 and was immediately signed to Bleek’s label Warehouse Music Group the same year. Since the signing Huey V’s career has taken off. The first single he dropped “No Regrets” garnered 2,500 Shazams in one month and he was named as one of Tidal’s new artists to watch. Rolling out spoke with Huey V about his career, why he wanted to be an artist and the lessons he has learned.

Talk about the moment you knew you wanted to be an artist.

[The] first time I got the urge to pen my first rhyme was in 2010. I was 12, Kanye had just released “POWER” and I remember catching the premiere of it on MTV. As soon as I heard it drop, I knew I found my passion. I was already writing poetry before that, so it wasn’t much of a transition but it’s something different about those drums knocking over real-life bars and real-life stories that made me stick to this.

What makes you different as an artist?

I really stay in my own lane and focus on the things that move me. Real-life stories, emotions, dreams and everything we never got to see come to life is what moves me. My gift is putting things in a way where it sounds like it came from God.

What is the most valuable piece of advice you have received from Memphis Bleek?

Stay true to myself. Everyone has their own time, don’t miss your moment chasing someone else’s.

