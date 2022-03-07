Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announce weeklong joint show this summer

A duo of comedic geniuses is set to share the same stage this summer.

On March 7, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock announced five joint shows together in the New Jersey and New York area, from July 21-25.

“Breaking News,” Hart’s account posted on Twitter. “Excited to announce a run of shows with Chris Rock!!”

The theme of the “Hart Rock” shows is “Only Headliners Allowed.”

In 2015, Hart became the first comedian to headline an NFL stadium show when he sold out Lincoln Field Stadium in his hometown of Philadelphia. Rock, and Hart, are two of the first nine comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden. Rock’s career dates back to the early 1990s on “Saturday Night Live,” while Hart’s career spans almost two decades now when his breakout role on Soul Plane released in 2004.

The two comedians have a combined net worth of nearly $260 million, according to multiple online reports.

Pre-sale tickets for the show can be purchased on Ticketmaster with the promotional code “COMEDY” at 10 a.m. on March 9.