Ye explains ‘kidnapping’ Pete Davidson, this legend tells him to ‘get a hobby’

Ye West has claimed, “art is therapy.”

The 44-year-old rapper has faced criticism over his latest music video, “Eazy,” a violent claymation piece in which kidnaps a Pete Davidson lookalike, throws a bag over his head and ties him up, and carries the sculpture head of the “Saturday Night Live” star, and so he has spoken out to defend himself.

He wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “Art is therapy just like this view. art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.

“Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Several stars have hit out at the “Stronger” hitmaker — who recently legally changed his name to Ye — for the video and come to the defense of Davidson, who is in a relationship with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Director James Gunn tweeted: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender funny spirit, he treated everyone around him with respect.”

Kardashian — who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm — liked the filmmaker’s post and when a screenshot was shared by Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Davidson’s Meet Cute co-star Kaley Cuoco also shared her support.

She commented: “Fact.”

And Gene Simmons suggested Kanye needed a “b—- slap” and a “hobby” to stop him from obsessing over the brunette beauty’s new relationship.

He said: “Pete’s a cool guy, takes the high road, just ignore it.

“At a certain point if somebody misbehaves, [they need] a good b—- slap, ‘Oh sorry I didn’t realize I was such an a——.’ It’s possible [that’s what Kanye needs].

“Guy, you’ve got a roof over your head, food in your tummy, you can do whatever you want. Get a hobby. That’s better. Leave them alone, move on.

“Love your kids, love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions. She’s a grown a– woman and she doesn’t need your permission.”

The KISS rocker also branded the “Bound 2” hitmaker’s new public romance with Chaney Jones “childish” and urged the brunette beauty not to be a “hand puppet” in the rapper’s games.

He added: “Being like that publicly, getting a Kim lookalike, it’s childish and it’s not fair to this girl who happens to resemble Kim.

Good for you, resemble anybody but don’t be a hand-puppet to someone who’s playing a game.

“He needs to back up. He’s not a bad guy.”