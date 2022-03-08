Antonio Brown is finding another way back to the NFL

If an NFL team won’t sign Antonio Brown to play for them, then he’ll just find a way to buy a team with the help of his friend, Ye West.

Brown said that he and West are serious about wanting to buy the Denver Broncos, which are valued at around $4 billion. The sale of the franchise is expected to set a new record for the highest price in the history of major American sports.

TMZ Sports posted a video on March 8 talking with Brown about the possible venture with the Broncos franchise.

“Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me, Brown told TMZ Sports. “We’re working towards getting it done.”

Brown and West have become close since he was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after, West made Brown the president of Donda Sports, which is where the initial comment of him wanting to purchase the Broncos started from.

If both stars are able to get the money together for the purchase of the team, it would have to be approved by the other 31 owners in the league.