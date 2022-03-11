Dog cage practices could put Mississippi couple behind bars

A couple in Mississippi was charged with child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

On March 8, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about children being put in a cage for punishment. According to the report, a student told their school counselor that one of the abused children said that his grandmother would lock him in a cage as a form of punishment.

That prompted officers to go search the home of 51-year old Brenda Dennison and her 52-year old boyfriend Adrian LeSure.

Four siblings lived with the grandmother, ages 4, 5, 6, and 9 years old. Investigators say the 6 and 9-year-olds were put in the dog kennel.

When the grandmother was questioned about the cage, she told deputies that she bought it to use it as a scare tactic when they misbehaved to give them a reference of what jail was like. After they talked with grandchildren, deputies came to terms that Dennison wasn’t telling the entire truth.

Following the investigation, Dennison and LeSure were arrested and were then charged on March 9 with two counts of child abuse.