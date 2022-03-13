DMX’s 5-year-old son diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney disease

The late rap star – who died at the age of 50 back in 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack – was father to Exodus with Desiree Lindstrom and his fiancée opened up about their son’s kidney diagnosis in honor of National Kidney Day, which makes it difficult for the child to regulate the levels of potassium and creatinine in his body.

She said: “Exodus is stable, he’s been stable since I had him. He has stage 3 kidney disease. I’ve just continued to keep his potassium down; he can’t eat high potassium foods.” The 29-year-old Instagram star – who started dating DMX in 2013 while he was still married to his first wife, Tashera Simmons – went on to claim that her son is an “amazing child” amid all his frequent trips to the doctor.

Speaking in a preview clip for her appearance on the ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’ podcast, she said: “[We go to the doctor] very often and they ensure his creatinine levels are down. Like I said he’s an amazing child. I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus. I want him to see that he has a strong mother, for one, that can stand up on her own. And I’m just trusting in God through the process.”

DMX – whose real name was Earl Simmons and stage name was a diminutive of Dark Man X – was the father of 17 children from 11 different women in total, with his last two being a set of twins named Aidyn and K’ydn, with Pebbles Junell born in December 2019.