Wendy Williams to Wells Fargo: ‘I want all my money’

Wendy Williams wants “all” her money after the bank froze her accounts.

The “Wendy Williams Show” host said that Wells Fargo feels that she needs “somebody to handle” her account during her first interview since it was was announced her talk show was ending on “Good Morning America.”

The 57-year-old television personality told host TJ Holmes: “They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that, I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

This comes after the bank deemed that Williams was “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Williams — who is currently not hosting her show — explained that she was stepping back because she wants “to spend more time” with loved ones and sort out her financial problems.

She said: “I want to spend more time with my family, and you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold.”

Williams also revealed that she plans to return to the show before it ends “bigger and [brighter] than ever.”

She said: “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy Watchers: Keep watching because I will be back on The Wendy Show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Sherri Shepherd — who will be replacing Williams after the show’s end in June after debuting in 2008 — said she was “praying” for her predecessor.

The 54-year-old presenter said: “”I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done.”

“I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy the eyes wouldn’t have been

on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.”