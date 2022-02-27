How bad has Wendy Williams’ situation really become?

Friends of former talk show queen Wendy Williams are reportedly very concerned about her state of mind after she was unceremoniously dismissed from the daytime slot she dominated for 13 seasons.

Williams never appeared for this last season as she continues to deal with a myriad of mental and physical ailments and addictive issues. Instead, her show was hosted by a rotation of celebrity guests since August 2021. On Tuesday, it was announced the most prominent and successful of these guests, Sherri Shepherd, is now waiting in the wings to take over the daytime show that will be repurposed and repackaged to fit her personality.

Shepherd, who has experience hosting a show from her days on “The View,” is slated to begin the “Sherri” show in the fall. This announcement from show executives has allegedly taken an additional toll on Williams’ psyche as she recovers in Florida while living with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“Wendy is missing her medical appointments down in Florida,” a longtime friend told Page Six. “People are very worried about Wendy and her wellbeing … We want to get Wendy back to New York City to get her back on track.”

And as if that were not enough, Williams has filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank which froze her assets after it was told that Williams is mentally incapacitated. “A lot of people are concerned about Wendy right now, but it seems like things are getting worse,” Page Six states. “Wendy is pissed right now. You have to understand her talk show was pretty much all she had. It was her passion, so now what?”