Wendy Williams allegedly working on multi-million dollar deal for another show

The word is that Wendy Williams is not sitting idly by as her treasured eponymous talk show is being repurposed and repackaged for TV personality Sherri Shepherd.

Shepherd, as has been reported, evaluated by the show executives as being the most effective celebrity guest host during the nine months that Williams, 57, has been in a moratorium due to multiple medical maladies.

Fox Soul co-host Al Reynolds, 53, recently shared that Williams is in substantive negotiations to create her multi-million dollar deal to start her podcast.

“The word on the street — now these are the deep deep streets — says that Wendy is working on a multi-million dollar podcast deal.,” Reynolds said on the ‘Fox Soul’ show. “Now, we know that Spotify gave Joe Rogan $100 million [for his podcast]. So – everybody knows that you heard it first right here on Fox Soul, that I think that Wendy Williams is up to something and that’s why she’s not posting or anything. I think this is a lead-up to a bigger announcement that we’re going to see coming down the pipe on her newfound home.”

Co-host Funky Dineva cosigned Reynolds’ sentiments, saying that it makes sense and that it would be more practical for Williams, given her medical condition. Dineva also said it would be a way for Williams to go full circle on her career. Williams became a national star with her radio show that she co-hosted with Charlamagne tha God on 107.5 FM in New York in the 1990s.

Listen to Reynolds spill the industry tea below.