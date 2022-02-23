Wendy Williams calls out her publicist for speaking about her show

Wendy Williams — who has been out of the spotlight for several months due to ill health — has hit out at PR agent Howard Bragman for making unauthorized statements, following his response to the news her eponymous talk show has been canceled by studio Debmar-Mercury and will be replaced by “Sherri,” a series fronted by Sherri Shepherd, which will follow a similar format.

In response to the announcement, Bragman had said in a statement, “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.'”

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

However, Wendy took to her Instagram Story shortly after the statement was released and ordered the publicist to stop speaking on her behalf.

She said, “Mr. Bragman, Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again, Thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” — which has been fronted by a string of guest hosts including Shepherd, Fat Joe, Nick Cannon and Michael Rapaport since July 2021 — will officially end in June, with “Sherri” taking on the timeslots currently occupied by the syndicated program.

